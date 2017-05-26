Season over?

A three-run Southern Miss home run in the second inning was too much to overcome as Louisiana Tech dropped an elimination game in the Conference USA Tournament to Southern Miss, 5-2 on Thursday afternoon at MGM Park in Biloxi.

Southern Miss raced out to a 4-0 lead after three innings, thanks to a three-run home run in the top of the second innings.

Louisiana Tech, who entered the weekend on the bubble for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, will now await their postseason fate after being eliminated from the Conference USA Tournament.

