Home » Sports » Season over?

Season over?

Posted on

A three-run Southern Miss home run in the second inning was too much to overcome as Louisiana Tech dropped an elimination game in the Conference USA Tournament to Southern Miss, 5-2 on Thursday afternoon at MGM Park in Biloxi.

Southern Miss raced out to a 4-0 lead after three innings, thanks to a three-run home run in the top of the second innings.

Louisiana Tech, who entered the weekend on the bubble for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, will now await their postseason fate after being eliminated from the Conference USA Tournament.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/052517aaa.html

 

You might also like...

Barnes/Henderson big night recognized
2016 LA Tech Soccer Schedule Set
Millsap back in All Star Game.
Media day blitz
Day Day named CUSA Freshman of the year
Statistically Speaking: “Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss preview”