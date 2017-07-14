SEC preseason poll announced

MEDIA PREDICTS ALABAMA TO WIN 2017 SEC CHAMPIONSHIP

SEC Football Media Days concluded on Thursday with media in attendance predicting Alabama to win the 2017 SEC Championship.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1,572 points, including 138 first-place votes, narrowly edging two-time defending division champion Florida who was second with 1,526 points and 96 votes to win the division. Tennessee was third with 998 total points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,683 total points, while Auburn was second with 1,329. Alabama received 225 first-place votes in the West. LSU was third with 1,262 points.

Six times since 1992 – four times in the last 20 – the predicted champion at SEC Media Days has proceeded to win the SEC Championship. Media in attendance have correctly predicted the eventual champion two of the last three seasons.

Alabama had the most first-team All-SEC selections this season with 10, which is a new record for the SEC Media Days All-SEC Team.