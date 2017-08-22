Shreveport puts press on Pelicans

Mayor Ollie Tyler announced late Monday afternoon that she intends to move ahead with a new $100 million “mixed-use” complex to be built along the Cross-Bayou Corridor on the north side of downtown.

Details were incomplete in the Monday news release, with more to come at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled council meeting.

The news release said the new downtown complex could serve both as a home for the Pelicans team and as the site of a mid-sized sports events center with capacity for about 3,000 people.

“Mixed use” typically refers to developments with retail stores, professional offices and apartments or condos in proximity.

The events center would permit “year-round activity” that could include local, state and regional basketball, volleyball, tennis, gymnastics, boxing, cheer competitions and lacrosse tournaments, according to the release.

The city’s news release also said that Shreveport is one of two remaining finalists in the New Orleans Pelicans NBA franchise’s hunt for a home for its new developmental league basketball team. The other finalist is Pensacola, Florida.

http://www.shreveporttimes.com/story/news/breaking/2017/08/21/shreveport-mayor-announces-100-m-sports-complex/588035001/