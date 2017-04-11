Skip Holtz signs extension

Louisiana Tech University and head football coach Skip Holtz have agreed in principle to a five-year, $3.5 million contract extension, according to Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland.

The new long-term contract extension is pending the approval from the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors.

Holtz has elevated the Bulldog football program to new heights in the Football Bowl Subdivision with multiple appearances in the Conference USA title game and three straight bowl victories. Tech is one of only four FBS teams to record 9 or more wins and a bowl game victory for three straight seasons, joining reigning national champion Clemson, Wisconsin and Utah.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/spec-rel/041017aaa.html