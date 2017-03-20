SMU storms back to end Lady Techsters season

Alicia Froling scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead SMU to a 75-70 overtime win over Louisiana Tech Friday night at Moody Coliseum in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

In a game that saw 59 fouls called and a total of six players foul out, SMU (18-14) overcame a 14-point second half deficit in route to the program’s first win in 19 tries against Louisiana Tech (18-14).

Tech played from behind the entire extra period after SMU’s Morgan Bolton nailed a three-pointer on the Mustangs first possession. With foul trouble plaguing both teams, Tech couldn’t find any type of offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter or OT – hitting only 2 of its last 17 field goal attempts in the game.

SMU saw four players foul out while Tech lost Jasmine LeBlanc and Reauna Cleaver. Tech ended the game with four more players with four fouls each.

SMU hit 26-of-37 free throws while Tech connected on 19-of-27 free throws. The Lady Techsters hit just 33 percent (21-62) of its field goals, the second lowest shooting percentage in 32 games this year for the Lady Techsters.

Anthony led Tech with 21 points while Rochelle Vasquez added 15 points.

