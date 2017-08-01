Starting LSU lineman status in limbo

LSU’s offensive line is down at least one presumed starter.

The Tigers are “unsure” of junior Maea Teuhema’s status as he completes “academic stuff,” coach Ed Orgeron revealed Monday after the team’s first preseason camp.

“We’ll know about him in the next couple of days,” Orgeron said. “We’re unsure of his status.”

Teuhema, a two-year starter at both guard and tackle, was expected to man the starting right guard position this season. His absence has forced a shuffling on the offensive line. Lloyd Cushenberry has moved from center, where he was backing up Will Clapp, to right guard. Cushenberry joins Donavaughn Campbell in competing for that spot, the coach said.

