State defense smothers bulldogs

Mississippi State scored 36 consecutive points during the first half thanks to a variety of Louisiana Tech mistakes as the SEC Bulldogs topped the C-USA Bulldogs 57-21 before 28,100 fans at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday night.

The attendance marked the second largest in the history of the stadium, trailing only the 28,714 fans at LA Tech’s game vs. then-NLU in 1997.

Mississippi State added 20 points in the second quarter. A fumble recovery set up a two-play, 14-yard drive for a score and then a highlight reel 30-yard TD scamper by Nick Fitzgerald upped the advantage to 30-9. The SEC Bulldogs then drove 76-yards on 11 plays, capped by a 21-yard pass from Fitzgerald to Gabe Myles. Tech blocked the extra point and Robertson returned it the length of the field for two points to make it 36-11.

Barnes added a 45-yard field goal as the first half expired for Tech to cut the deficit to 36-14 at the half.

Any chance of a Tech comeback was doused early in the third quarter as Fitzgerald scored on a 44-yard run 33 seconds into the stanza and Jeffery Simmons returned a Smith fumble 90 yards for a score at the 9:48 mark of the third. Miss State led 50-14.

