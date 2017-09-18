State smothers LSU

Nick Fitzgerald threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to help Mississippi State rout No. 12 LSU 37-7 in a Southeastern Conference stunner. It was the largest margin of victory for the Bulldogs in the 111-game series.

It wasn’t just that the Bulldogs were able to win, it’s how they won. They physically dominated the Tigers on both sides of the ball, pushing LSU around in front of a delighted crowd of 60,000-plus that responded with constant roars and the deafening clanging of their trademark cowbells.

Aeris Williams led the Bulldogs with 146 yards rushing and averaged 6.3 yards per carry. Mississippi State (3-0, 1-0) beat LSU for just the second time in 18 tries dating to 2000.

http://www.espn.com/college-football/recap?gameId=400933859