Stink..Stank.Stunk. LSU season fading fast

LSU
The last time LSU took on Texas A&M in basketball, the Tigers were blown off the floor in the SEC Tournament in the final game of the 2015-16 season.

Wednesday’s contest wasn’t much different from the end of the season as LSU struggled all around as Texas A&M rolled to a 92-62 home victory over the Tigers.

LSU lost to Texas A&M 71-38 in the SEC Tournament last season.

It was LSU’s second-worst offensive output of the season – just ahead of the Tigers’ 47-point performance against Wichita State in the Bahamas on Nov. 23.

 LSU (9-6, 1-3) also shot just 36.8 percent from the field and went 3-of-14 from beyond the arc. The Tigers also struggled at the charity stripe, hitting just 9-of-18 free throws.

