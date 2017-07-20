Sun Belt preseason poll

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the favorites to win the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship according to the league’s 12 head coaches. The Sun Belt released the preseason poll Thursday in advance of the Sun Belt’s annual media day that begins Sunday, July 23.

2017 Sun Belt Football Coaches Predicted Order of Finish (first place votes)

1. Appalachian St. (7) – 136 pts

2. Troy (2) – 127 pts

3. Arkansas State (1) – 122 pts

4. South Alabama – 98 pts

5. Louisiana (1) – 95 pts

6. Idaho – 84 pts

7. Georgia Southern – 82 pts

8. Georgia State – 48 pts

9. ULM – 46 pts

10. New Mexico St. (1) – 41 pts

11. Texas State – 31 pts

12. Coastal Carolina – 26 pts

http://sunbeltsports.org/news/2017/7/20/football-mountaineers-picked-to-win-league-title-in-2017.aspx