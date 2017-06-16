Tech announces HOF class of 2017

Louisiana Tech Athletics announced its 2017 Hall of Fame Class today which includes two-time national champion quarterback Denny Duron, three-time conference Coach of the Year in the late Tommy Joe Eagles, Kodak All-American shooting guard Pam Gant, two-time Southland Conference Hitter of the Year Dale Holman, 13-year NFL veteran quarterback Luke McCown, 25-year sports information director Keith Prince and 11-year NFL veteran wide receiver Pat Tilley.

The seven-person class will be enshrined into the Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony held Saturday, Sept. 30 prior to the Bulldogs football game against South Alabama. More details on the exact time and location of the event will be released soon.

