Tech baseball cracks top 25, looks for revenge in Starkville

The 2016 Diamond `Dogs saw their season come to an end in Starkville, Mississippi, but Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana Tech will get a shot at revenge, fresh off of their first top-25 ranking in 30 thirty years.

Louisiana Tech enters Tuesday’s contest as one of the hottest teams in college baseball, after knocking two teams from the unbeaten ranks over the past week.

Arkansas became the first victim, needing a ferocious rally in Wednesday afternoons game to avoid a two-game sweep at the hands of the Bulldogs and Wichita State, who came in at 7-0, was outscored 33-13 in a three-game sweep by LA Tech.

