Tech baseball delayed a day

Louisiana Tech’s Tuesday night contest with Little Rock, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. has been rescheduled to Wednesday night at 6 p.m. due to weather conditions in the Ruston that are expected to leave the area by tomorrow evening.

The rescheduling was made possible due to both teams having an open date on Wednesday and the rescheduling will have no impact on either teams travel plans for this weekend.

The Bulldogs and Trojans dealt with a rainout last season and the game in Ruston was eventually cancelled when no makeup date could be found. The two programs did eventually meet later in the season for the second half of the home-and-home in Little Rock.

The game will still be broadcast on ESPN 97.7

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/spec-rel/022117aaa.html