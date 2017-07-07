Tech baseball names new hitting coach

On Friday morning, Louisiana Tech head baseball coach Lane Burroughs announced the promotion of assistant coach Travis Creel to hitting coach and recruiting coordinator for a Bulldog Baseball program that is coming off of consecutive 35-win seasons.

As the volunteer assistant for the Diamond ‘Dogs last season, he coached first base while also working with the Bulldog hitters and infield. Over that time, Creel has built a strong rapport with Bulldogs who will be returning to campus in September for fall practice.

Prior to his time in Ruston, Creel spent two seasons at Jones County Community College where he served as the hitting coach, infield coach and recruiting coordinator. In 2016, he helped guide a powerful Bobcat’ offense to an NJCAA Division II National Championship.