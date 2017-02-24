Tech basketball streaks into march madness

After suffering losses each of the last two seasons to North Texas at the Super Pit, Louisiana Tech was able to break the curse on Thursday night as the Bulldogs downed the Mean Green by a score of 85-67.

Tech (21-8, 13-3 C-USA) was able to extend its winning streak to seven by exploding in the second half.

It was tied for an eighth time at intermission, 32-32, but the Bulldogs poured in 52 second half points behind a stellar 1-3-1 defense and 55 percent shooting in the stanza.

Four players scored in double figures, led by junior Jacobi Boykins who had 22 while making four 3-pointers. Senior Erik McCree had 17 points, freshman Jalen Harris had 11 and sophomore Derric Jean had 10.

Next up for Tech is a trip to Houston to take on the Rice Owls on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Lady Techsters:

One streak ended, one streak stayed alive Thursday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Louisiana Tech continued its strong end-of-season push by grinding out a 65-49 win over North Texas, extending its win streak to six games while snapping North Texas’ win streak at five games. The Techsters have won nine of the last 11 games to move into a two-way tie with Southern Miss for third place in Conference USA.

Tech wraps up the 2017 home slate Saturday against Rice. A date with Southern Miss next week serves as the final game of the regular season.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/louisiana-tech/2017/02/23/la-tech-men-crush-north-texas/98337356/