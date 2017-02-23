Tech continues win streak at the “Love Shack”

Thanks to a scoreboard clearing home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, Louisiana Tech pushed their home winning streak to an NCAA-leading 14 games.

Raphael Gladu was the hero of the night as the senior blasted the 3-1 offer from Little Rock left-hander Cole Osburn onto the train tracks that rest beyond the right field wall, a three-run shot that put Louisiana Tech back ahead 4-2.

Louisiana Tech will now make its first road trip of the season for a three-game series with UT-Arlington. All three games will broadcasted on ESPN 97.7.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/022217aaa.html