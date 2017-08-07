Tech fan fests

Louisiana Tech fans will have two opportunities to interact with the 2017 Bulldog football team prior to the start of the season as Holtz and Co. will participate in a pair of fan days.

Holtz and his Bulldogs will travel to Shreveport/Bossier City on Friday, Aug. 18 for the Freedom Fields Fan Fest starting at 4:15 p.m. Fans are invited to come out to the free event and watch a walk-through practice that begins at 4:30 p.m. Following the workout, the Bulldog players and coaches will sign autographs.

In addition to the practice and autograph session at Freedom Fields, fans will have an opportunity to buy official LA Tech merchandise, purchase season tickets, register their youngsters for the LA Tech Kids Club and interact with members of the spirit teams. Concessions and inflatables will both be on site.

The second fan fest is set for Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston as doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Members of the Bulldog football team and the Lady Techster volleyball team will participate in autograph sessions from 11 a.m. to noon.

Fans can have their photo taken with the Armed Forces Bowl trophy and youngsters can enjoy the inflatable bounce houses. LA Tech fans can also purchase season tickets while LA Tech Kids Club registration and pickup will be available. Official Tech merchandise will be available while members of the Tech spirit squads will also be in attendance. Concessions will be open although limited items (water, tea, popcorn) will be available.

Following the fan fest, the Bulldog football team will scrimmage at Joe Aillet Stadium while the Lady Techster volleyball team will scrimmage at the Thomas Assembly Center. Both are free and open to the general public.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/spec-rel/080417aaa.html