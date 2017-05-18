Tech looks to continue surge into postseason

With a postseason appearance already secured, Louisiana Tech (35-16, 16-11 C-USA) will wrap up the regular season with a three-game set on the road this week at Middle Tennessee (22-30, 8-19), beginning Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech enters the weekend in a tie for third place in Conference USA with Florida Atlantic, but there are five teams separated by just two games. Louisiana Tech controls its own destiny for a top-three seed in the The First, A National Banking Association Conference USA Baseball Championship at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi which kicks off next Wednesday.

All three games of the series will be streamed to CUSA.TV and broadcast on ESPN 97.7. The first game of the series will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Friday night’s game will also be set for 6 p.m., with Saturday’s finale scheduled for 1 p.m.

