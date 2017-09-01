Tech looks to repay the demons

Northwestern State place kicker Chris Moore wrote his name in Demon football lore, converting a 47-yard field goal as time expired to lift his team to victory over Louisiana Tech, 30-27, and stole the light show on that September 2014 night.

Only a handful of players from that team remain in Ruston, but the loss still resonates.

It’s a bitter taste, no doubt,” Holtz said during his game-week press conference Tuesday. “I remember it very vividly. I remember standing on that sideline and watching it unfold, watching it happen. We went out and we made mistakes and they capitalized on them. We had five turnovers in that game, three of them were in the fourth quarter and they did what they had to do to win the game.

“We’re all locked in because the last time we played Northwestern State, we lost,” Ferguson said. “There’s nothing else, it’s Northwestern State, that’s all we got right now. It’s all in our locker room downstairs, it’s all through the chatter in the team room, it’s all we got on our minds. We’re going to take it one game at a time, and the first game is Northwestern State.”

Losing to one of your longtime rivals always hurts, but that defeat and the Demons poaching the celebratory fireworks back in 2014 sparked a change within the Louisiana Tech football program. Since, Holtz’s teams have won 25 of 37 games, include three consecutive bowl games and have appeared in two Conference USA Championship Games.

the game will kickoff at 6pm on KXKZ 107.5FM

