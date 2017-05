Jack Abraham is looking for a new school.

Abraham, the former Oxford High quarterback, is leaving Louisiana Tech after one season. He announced his intention to transfer in a post to his Twitter account.

He redshirted this past season and will have four years to play four seasons at his next school. Abraham’s post didn’t indicate which schools he may be considering.

