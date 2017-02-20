Tech men and women remain hot

Men:

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team notched its six straight win and its 20th of the season on Saturday night with a 77-61 victory over FIU inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

In the previous game, redshirt senior Erik McCree only took five shots. The forward was much more aggressive tonight for LA Tech (20-8, 12-3 C-USA), recording his 12th double-double of the season with a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds.

LA Tech stays in second in the Conference USA standings with three games to go. The first of the three comes on Thursday, Feb. 23 when the Bulldogs travel to face North Texas in Denton. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Women:

Alexus Malone scored a game-high 21 points and Louisiana Tech dominated on the glass as the Lady Techsters defeated FIU 76-63 Saturday afternoon in Conference USA action as FIU Arena.

It marked the fifth straight conference win for LA Tech (15-11, 10-5 C-USA), marking the first time a Lady Techster team has won that many league games in a row since the 2010-11 season. Tech will maintain its fourth place position in the league standings and could move as high as third depending on the result of the Old Dominion at Charlotte game on Sunday.

Tech returns to action Thursday when it hosts North Texas at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas Assembly Center.