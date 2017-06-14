Tech players hear name called

After the first two full days and 15 rounds past, Raphael Gladu became the first Louisiana Tech player selected at the 487th overall pick by the New York Mets in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Amateur Draft Wednesday.

The left fielder topped Conference USA in batting average and finished top five in most offensive categories for his senior season with the Bulldogs, hitting .378 through 56 games with 88 total hits, 55 RBIs and 63 runs scored.

Gladu was the fourth outfielder picked by the Mets, joining Stanford outfield pair Quinn Brodey (3rd round, 97th overall) and Matt Winaker (5th round, 157th overall), and listed center fielder Jack Schneider out of Daviess County High School in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Five rounds later, Tech senior right-hander Nate Harris was chosen by the Colorado Rockies with the 626th overall selection (21st round).

The Conference USA Pitcher of the Year, after joining the starting rotation midway through the 2017 season, finished with the highest winning percentage and tied for the most wins in C-USA (9), and was top-five in strikeouts (94) and innings-pitched while garnering Third-Team All-American status and was named a finalist for Golden Spikes Award.

