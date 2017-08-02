Tech single game tickets on sale

Although season tickets are still available, Louisiana Tech began selling single game tickets Tuesday for the program-record seven home Bulldog football games at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Skip Holtz and Co. open the season Sept. 2 when they host Northwestern State at 6 p.m. followed one week later by a home match-up against SEC foe Mississippi State (Sept. 9). The Bulldogs will also host South Alabama (Sept. 30), Southern Miss (Oct. 21), North Texas (Nov. 4), Florida Atlantic (Nov. 11) and UTSA (Nov. 25).

Louisiana Tech fans can access the prices and purchase single game tickets by logging onto LATechSports.com/Tickets. Fans can call the LA Tech Ticket Office (318-257-3631) Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. or can stop by the ticket office located on the concourse of the Thomas Assembly Center.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/spec-rel/080117aaa.html