Both Tech squads hitting their stride

Senior Erik McCree has been the anchor for Louisiana Tech all season.

However, on Thursday night there was a youth movement inside the Thomas Assembly Center as the freshman duo of DaQuan Bracey and Jalen Harris combined for 35 points to help the Bulldogs overpower Florida Atlantic by a final score of 95-69.

Bracey registered his first career double-double with 14 points, a career-high 12 assists and a career-high four steals while Harris was very efficient from the field with a game-high 21 points off the bench, including a tip-in dunk that got the crowd of 3,012 on their feet.

“I think they are just getting better and better,” head coach Eric Konkol said about his two freshmen. “I think they are growing. I am really happy for Jalen Harris. He has missed six games and at two different times. He is really starting to find his rhythm. He is getting comfortable and making good reads and he is defending better. DaQuan is really our little general. He is finding seams, looking to score but he is popping it off to guys when they are open. Those guys are growing in front of us.”

Kierra Anthony scored 19 points and Ashley Santos added 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Louisiana Tech to a 76-52 win over Florida Atlantic in Conference USA action at FAU Arena Thursday night.

Alexus Malone added a double double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to spearhead an interior post game that saw Louisiana Tech (14-11, 9-5 C-USA) outscore Florida Atlantic (4-20, 0-13 C-USA) 48-12 on points in the paint.

However, the win didn’t come easy. Tech led just 47-42 through three quarters of action before outscoring the Owls 29-10 over the final 10 minutes of play. The win was the fourth straight for LA Tech while Florida Atlantic fell for the 14th straight game.

