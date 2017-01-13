Both Tech squads take care of business

A depleted Bulldogs squad saw their once 23-point second half lead cut to as little as one, but Louisiana Tech (11-6, 3-1 C-USA) silenced the crowd with clutch shooting down the stretch to escape Charlotte with a 79-73 win over the 49ers.

“It was a total team effort tonight,” Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol said. “Jalen Harris came down with the flu late yesterday and couldn’t play today. Oliver Powell played 20 minutes after having been out. We also had a lot of foul trouble and I told the team that I am so proud of them for sticking together through their runs. We knew there would be one, because they can shoot the three. I am just really proud of our team and the way they battled.”

Louisiana Tech will now make a quick trip to Norfolk, Virginia for a Saturday night battle with Old Dominion that is set for 3 p.m. CT and will be televised on the American Sports Network.

Since the start of the season Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr has been trying to find a way to get junior Alexus Malone to put it into another gear on And the last few games Malone has started to accelerate.

Thursday night at the Thomas Assembly Center, Malone put it into overdrive, scoring a career-high 28 points and grabbing a career-high 15 rebounds to lead Louisiana Tech (7-8, 2-2 C-USA) to an 80-54 win over Charlotte (12-4, 4-1 C-USA) handing the 49ers their first loss in almost two months.

The Lady Techsters return to action Saturday when they host Old Dominion at 1 p.m. on Legends Day.