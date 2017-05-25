Tech on thin ice

An early deficit was too much to overcome as Louisiana Tech fell to Charlotte 7-2 on Wednesday night at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Sean Ullrich was the lone run producer for Louisiana Tech, blasting a massive solo home run to left center in the top of the sixth inning. The laser shot left the park in a hurry, but was all Louisiana Tech had to show as the Bulldogs fell to the losers bracket on Wednesday night.

Jordan Washam and Jonathan Washam were the only two Bulldogs to register multiple hits in the game, as each twin picked up a pair of hits.

The Bulldogs head to the losers bracket to face USM at 12:30pm on ESPN 97.7FM