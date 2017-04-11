Tech travels to Monroe to battle Warhawks

he ULM Warhawks will host Louisiana Tech in a midweek baseball matchup beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Warhawk Field.

This will mark the second meeting this season between Louisiana Tech and ULM as the Bulldogs and Warhawks squared off in Ruston back on March 28. It was the Diamond ‘Dogs who came out victorious, as Louisiana Tech won 12-3, in a game that featured three consecutive home runs from Sean Ullrich, Cody Daigle and Dalton Skelton.

ULM is 9-25 on the season. Tech brings a 21-12 record into the contest.

ULM and Louisiana Tech have met 178 times on the diamond entering Tuesday night’s matchup, with Tech leading the series 102-76.

You can catch the game right here on ESPN 97.7FM beginning at 5:45pm.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/ulm/2017/04/10/ulm-host-la-tech/100307258/