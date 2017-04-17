Tech turns corner

LA Tech (23-13, 6-9 C-USA) used three ninth-inning bombs to grab a 7-3 victory in the series finale against Old Dominion (26-11, 10-5 C-USA) on Sunday in Norfolk.

The Diamond Dogs handed Old Dominion their first series loss of the year, while the Bulldogs went on the road and won a road series for the second consecutive weekend.

LA Tech was powered by ninth inning home runs from Jordan Washam, Marshall Boggs and Chase Lunceford. Jonathan Washam and Lunceford each picked up three hits in the win. Boggs and Lunceford both registered three RBI in the win.

Nate Harris made his third start of his career and picked up a quality start for the third time. Harris tossed 7.2 innings, giving up three runs and striking out five.

Louisiana Tech will be back in action on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. against McNeese. It will be the Bulldogs first game at the Love Shack in two weeks. The game will be streamed on CUSA.TV and broadcast on ESPN 97.7.