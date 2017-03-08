Tech vs Arkansas State series shifts

The threat of inclement weather has caused the Arkansas State baseball team to alter its weekend schedule for its series against No. 24 Louisiana Tech at Tomlinson Stadium March 10-12.

The Red Wolves and Bulldogs will now play a doubleheader on Friday, March 10 beginning at 2 p.m. with the second game to follow around 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Forecasts are calling for a high chance of rain on Saturday, which prompted the move to a Friday doubleheader.

Sunday’s series finale, scheduled for 1 p.m., is still set to be played as regularly scheduled, but could also change depending on the amount of rainfall on Saturday.

http://www.astateredwolves.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=7200&ATCLID=211516317