– Louisiana Tech freshman Anna McLeod came up with some big plays down the stretch leading the Lady Techsters to an important 77-71 Conference USA win over UTSA Saturday afternoon at the Thomas Assembly Center.

With the win McLeod and the Lady Techsters (13-11, 8-5) moved into fourth place in the Conference USA standings heading into next week’s two-game road swing to Florida.

http://www.latechsports.com