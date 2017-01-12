Techsters host CUSA leader

Louisiana Tech will face its toughest task of the season Thursday night when the Lady Techsters host the red-hot Charlotte 49ers at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tech (6-8, 1-2 C-USA) and Charlotte (12-3, 4-0 C-USA) meet for the fifth time in the series history with the two teams splitting the previous four games. Tech has dropped 5 of its last 6 games – three of those by 2 points – while the 49ers enter with a nine-game winnings streak.

The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on ESPN 97.7 FM with the pregame show starting at 6 p.m. Fans can access free audio of the game through the Louisiana Tech X mobile app and the Red Peach Media mobile app or by logging onto ESPN977.com

It’s been a month and a half since the 49ers tasted defeat. Boise State defeated the 49ers on Nov. 26. Since then Charlotte has reeled off nine straight wins, including four straight to open Conference USA play. Included in the 49ers win total are victories over Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, East Carolina and WKU.

Charlotte picked up some points in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll – the first time since March of 2013 that the 49ers received Top 25 votes.

Meanwhile on the MENS SIDE-

Looking to regroup after a heartbreaking loss on Saturday, Louisiana Tech will be back in action for a two-game Conference USA road swing starting Thursday night at Charlotte at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN3.

The Bulldogs currently sit at 10-6 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while Charlotte enters the contest at 7-8 overall and 1-3 in C-USA action.

Thursday’s matchup marks the fifth meeting between the two programs, with LA Tech holding a 4-0 lead in the all-time series, but it has taken overtime to decide a winner in the past two seasons. Louisiana Tech knocked off the 49ers, 93-90, in overtime at the Thomas Assembly Center last season.