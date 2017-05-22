Techsters run ends in extra innings

Louisiana Tech took No. 1 ranked Minnesota into extra innings before the Gophers (56-4) scored three runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the Lady Techsters (38-24) 5-2 at Rhoads Stadium Sunday afternoon in the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Two days after playing out-of-character in an 11-3 loss to Minnesota, Louisiana Tech stood tall Sunday, playing cleat-to-cleat with the Gophers in the elimination game.

The score remained tied until the top of the ninth when Minnesota plated three runs on six hits, taking the 5-2 lead. It was simply too much to overcome this time as Groenewegen set Tech down in order in the bottom of the frame.

Although the loss ended the Tech season, Montgomery said he felt that his team’s performance this weekend brought some much-deserved exposure to the program.

