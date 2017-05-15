Techsters take CUSA crown

Pauline Tufi’s solo home run in the top of the 7th inning and Marilyn Rizzato’s defensive gem in the bottom half of the frame gave sophomore pitcher Krystal De La Cruz all the support she needed as Louisiana Tech defeated FIU 1-0 in the championship game of the 2017 Conference USA Tournament Saturday afternoon.

For the first time since 2008, Louisiana Tech softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

Just over 24 hours after winning the 2017 Conference USA title in dramatic fashion with a 1-0 victory over FIU Saturday afternoon in the championship game in Hattiesburg, the Lady Techsters found out tonight that they will be heading to the Tuscaloosa Regional as the No. 3 seed.

Tech (37-22) joins host Alabama along with Minnesota and Albany to form one of 16 four-team fields that will compete in the three-day, double elimination regional starting on Friday. The Lady Techsters open play against the 2-seeded Minnesota Gophers on Friday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

