Techsters travel to SMU for WNIT

Louisiana Tech opens play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Friday night when the Lady Techsters travel to Moody Coliseum to face American Athletic Association foe SMU. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

This marks the first time LA Tech has played in the postseason since participating in the 2011 NCAA Tournament in Shreveport.

Tech (18-13) and SMU (17-14) meet for the 19th time in the series history with the Lady Techsters leading the all-time series 18-0. The Lady Techsters and the Mustangs were both members of the Western Athletic Conference during a four-year stretch (2001-05) with Tech prevailing in all eight of those games.

Coincidently, Tech and SMU last met in WNIT action in 2009 with the Lady Techsters defeating SMU 77-54 in Ruston.

The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM with the pregame show set for 6:30 p.m.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/w-baskbl/spec-rel/031617aaa.html