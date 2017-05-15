The Champs are here!

Championship

The Neville Tigers jumped out to a four-run lead in the top of the first inning, and the Tigers never looked backed as Neville eliminated their District 2-4A rival in the third-seeded Tioga Indians 15-1 in five innings to claim the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 4A baseball state championship on Saturday.

The top-seeded Sterlington Panthers dominated the third-seeded Lakeside Warriors from start to finish en route to claiming an 11-1 elimination victory in five innings to capture the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 2A baseball state championship on Saturday.

The Choudrant Aggies’ junior pitcher Clayton Allen threw a two-hit shutout to lead seventh-seeded Choudrant to the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class B State Baseball Championship with a 1-0 victory over the top-seeded Glenmora Wildcats at Sulphur’s McMurry Park on Friday.

State Runner-ups

The West Monroe Rebels battled like champions on a quest to finish a great season with a state title.

Unfortunately for the Rebels, one inning was the deciding difference as West Monroe fell two runs short as the Central – Baton Rouge (Central-BR) Wildcats claimed a 4-2 win in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 5A state championship at McMurry Park on Saturday.

Grace Christian’s players knew how it painful it felt last year to accomplish so much, only to come up so short.

After reaching LHSAA title games in 2007, 2010 and 2016, the Warriors finally broke through with their first baseball title as they defeated Claiborne Christian, 5-1, in the Division V finals Friday.

The Ouachita Christian School Eagles batters found no answer for Riverside Academy senior pitcher Mason Vicknair as the Eagles fell 2-0 to the Riverside Academy Rebels in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Division III baseball state championship game at McMurry Park on Saturday.

OCS stranded 11 base runners as the Eagles never seemed to find the right hit at the right moment to push a run across.

