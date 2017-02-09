Thursday night on the hardcourt

Techsters

Louisiana Tech has shot the basketball well this season.

The Lady Techsters (11-11, 6-5 C-USA) connected on 40 percent or more of their field goal attempts in 20 of 22 games this year, currently ranking No. 1 in Conference USA in field goal percentage.

However, in LA Tech’s 69-62 road loss at UTEP on Jan. 5, the Miners (6-16, 3-7 C-USA) held the Lady Techsters to a season-low 27 percent shooting for the game. It was not a pleasant night on the offensive end for head coach Brooke Stoehr and Co.

Thursday night Tech will have a chance to make amends for that performance when it hosts UTEP at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tech enters this week’s game in a two-way tie for sixth place in the Conference USA standings, trailing Old Dominion by a game and UTSA by a game and a half. The Roadrunners come to Tech on Saturday. The top four teams in the final league standings will get a bye in the first round off the C-USA Tournament in Birmingham in March.

The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on ESPN 97.7 FM

Bulldogs

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team has four road games remaining in the regular season and all four will take place in the state of Texas.

The first of those four is on Thursday night when the Bulldogs travel to El Paso to battle the UTEP Miners at 8 p.m. CT inside the Don Haskins Center

After picking up two home wins this past week, LA Tech (16-8, 8-3 C-USA) finds itself alone in second place in the league standings. A logjam exists behind them though with five teams within two games

After losing 12 straight games, UTEP (8-14, 6-4 C-USA) has turned a corner and won six of its last seven games to help put itself in fifth in the league standings. The last three victories have been the most impressive, winning at Marshall, defeating UAB and then handing league-leader Middle Tennessee their first conference loss.

The difference for the Miners has been winning close games. Four of their six victories in this stretch have been by four points or less, including two one-point wins in overtime.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/spec-rel/020817aaa.html

The ULM women’s basketball team returns home Thursday night to open a three-game homestand against Troy at 6 p.m. inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

ULM is 5-16 overall and 2-8 in Sun Belt Conference play. Troy is 15-6 overall and 8-2 in the Sun Belt

The LSU Lady Tigers will play four of their final six regular season games on the road, starting with Thursday’s matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m., at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford.

The Lady Tigers are 16-7 on the year and 5-5 in SEC play after falling at Tennessee, 77-58, and defeating Alabama, 48-41, at the PMAC last week. LSU is one game ahead of Ole Miss in the league standings as the Rebels maintain a 15-8 overall record and a 4-6 mark in the SEC. Ole Miss played at Florida on Monday evening, defeating the Gators, 85-75.