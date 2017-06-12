Tiger back to Omaha!

For the 18th time in program history, the LSU Baseball team is Back Home in Omaha!

LSU (48-17) scored six runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game and complete a two-game NCAA Super Regional sweep of Mississippi State, 12-4, early Monday morning at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers will take a 16-game winning streak to the 2017 College World Series.

No. 4 national seed LSU will face Florida State (44-21) in its CWS opener on either Saturday or Sunday in Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park. Game dates and times are expected to be announced Monday.

The winner of the Tigers and Seminoles will face either No. 1 Oregon State or Cal State Fullerton. The full schedule is listed below.