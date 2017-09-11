Tigers drop Demons in home opener

Martez Carter rushed for 138 yards and Devante Kincade passed for 231 yards as the Grambling State University football team picked up a 23-10 win in its 2017 home opener on Saturday against Northwestern State at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Grambling State University senior running back Martez Carter picked up Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week honors after his performance against Northwestern State, the conference announced on Monday.

The Monroe, La. native racked up 206 of Grambling State’s 435 total yards of offense in the Tigers’ 23-10 victory over the Demons.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/9/10/football-carter-selected-swac-offensive-player-of-the-week.aspx