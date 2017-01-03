Tigers feast on Heisman winner

– Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy despite a late-season Louisville swoon, one that featured few highlights and many, many sacks.

On paper, LSU presented yet another tough matchup, with a stellar defensive front capable of giving the beleaguered offensive line and, in turn, Jackson, major fits.

Indeed, the Tigers proved to be the dominant group from the outset, sacking and flustering Jackson on the way to a 29-9 win in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

In a complete reversal of his eye-opening bowl performance against Texas A&M a year ago, Jackson had nowhere to run or pass. LSU had eight sacks, including one for a safety. Sophomore sensation Arden Key had two sacks, becoming the LSU single-season leader with 12.

He and his teammates held Jackson to a meager 153 passing yards and a season-low 33 rushing yards, and forced him to fumble for the fifth time this season.

