Tigers game with BYU still up in the air

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva on Monday said there was still no decision on where the Tigers will play BYU for their season opener, but hoped there would be an announcement no latter than Tuesday.

However, Alleva said he has high confidence the game will be played.

“Barring something crazy happening, I’m very confident,” Alleva said.

Alleva declined to discuss any of the potential sites for the game, but said it was unlikely that it would be played at Tiger Stadium. He stressed that ESPN is driving the negotiations for moving the game from Houston, which has been ravaged by unprecedented flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The Advocate earlier Monday reported that a handful of sites have joined in New Orleans in being contacted by ESPN regarding hosting the game, including Orlando, Nashville, Jacksonville and Dallas.

