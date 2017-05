LSU rightfielder Greg Deichmann and pitcher Alex Lange were named to the 2017 First-Team All-SEC squad in a vote of the league coaches.

LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson was named Second-Team All-SEC, and catcher Michael Papierski and third baseman Josh Smith were voted to the All-Defensive Team.

Smith, centerfielder Zach Watson and pitcher Eric Walker were named to the Freshman All-SEC squad.

