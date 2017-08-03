Tigers lose Teuhema/add another Jefferson

Offensive lineman Maea Teuhema has been given his release from the LSU football program and is looking into opportunities to transfer, multiple sources told NOLA.com

LSU confirmed the news Wednesday night.

Sources say several Division I schools have already received permission to contact Teuhema.

Teuhema played in 12 games last season and started 10, mostly at right tackle and started 11 games as a true freshman at left guard. He came into the preseason as the expected starting right guard, a spot that might now be filled by redshirt freshman Lloyd Cushenberry.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/08/offensive_lineman_maea_teuhema.html#incart_river_index

A third Jefferson brother is officially joining the LSU Tigers football team.

Destrehan wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed his paperwork to join the LSU football team on Wednesday, the receiver t

weeted out.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Jefferson is the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson (2008-11) and former LSU safety Rickey Jefferson (2013-2016).

He caught 57 passes for 1,250 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior and was the Metro area’s third leading receiver in 2016.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/08/destrehans_justin_jefferson_ad.html#incart_river_index