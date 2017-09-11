Tigers open up passing game vs UTC

The 12th-ranked LSU Football team used a balanced attack to amass 454 yards of total offense in a 45-10 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

LSU (2-0) had 222 rushing yards and 232 passing yards, as the Tigers won a home opener for the 70th time in Tiger Stadium (since 1925).

Derrius Guice led LSU in rushing with 102 yards on 15 attempts, as the junior running back became the 16th Tiger to surpass 2,000 career yards. Nick Brossette added 63 yards on a career-high 11 carries in relief of Guice, whose night was complete after the first drive of the second half.

Quarterback Danny Etling used five passes of more than 25 yards to finish 8-of-14 passing for 227 yards with a touchdown. DJ Chark, who scored on a 65-yard punt return, caught three passes for 103 yards including receptions of 46 and 48 yards.

Chattanooga (0-2) had 122 of its 242 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter, as the Mocs ended LSU’s streak of not allowing a touchdown at 12.

