Tigers ride Walker to regional title

LSU will play at home next weekend for a spot in the College World Series after the Tigers won a regional championship Sunday by beating Rice 5-0 at Alex Box Stadium.

Eric Walker struck out eight and walked none as he pitched into the ninth inning. He at one point retired 11 in a row and twice worked around two leadoff doubles to keep Rice off the board.

Next for LSU (46-17) will be a Super Regional against either Southern Miss or Mississippi State. Those teams will play Monday for a regional championship, with Southern Miss needing one win to advance and Mississippi State needing two.

