Tigers stay alive/Poche sets wins record!

LSU senior Jared Poche’ put the Tigers in the semifinal round of the 2017 College World Series with a record-setting 39th career victory, 7-4, over Florida State on Wednesday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

Poche’, who broke a tie with Scott Schultz to become LSU’s career wins leader, threw eight innings, allowing only four runs (three earned) on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

By beating Florida State (46-23), LSU (50-18) advanced to face No. 1-seed Oregon State. LSU must beat the Beavers twice to advance to the best-of-three CWS Final series.

LSU has 50 wins in a season for the 13th time in school history and for the fourth time in the past nine years.

LSU’s first game against Oregon State will be at 2 p.m. CT on Friday.

