Tigers sweep Terrapins

The LSU baseball team defeated Maryland, 9-5, to earn its first three-game series sweep of the season Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
With the win, LSU improved to 7-1 on the season while Maryland fell to 1-5.
This Week’s Schedule
Feb. 28 (Tue.) – NICHOLLS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 3 (Fri.) – vs. TCU, 7 p.m. CT (Fox Sports 2; Shriners Hospital for Children Classic, Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas)
March 4 (Sat.) – vs. Baylor, 3:30 p.m. CT (Fox Sports Net; Shriners Hospital for Children Classic, Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas)
March 5 (Sun.) – vs. Texas Tech, 10 a.m. CT (Fox Sports Net; Shriners Hospital for Children Classic, Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas)
Baseball America Top 25
Rank, Team, Record, Rank
1. TCU, 6-1, 1
2. Florida State, 5-2, 2
3. Florida, 6-1, 3
4. LSU, 7-1, 4
5. South Carolina, 5-3, 5
D1Baseball.com Top 25
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, TCU, 6-1, 1
2, Florida, 6-1, 2
3, Florida State, 5-2, 3
4, LSU, 7-1, 5
5, South Carolina, 5-3, 4
Perfect Game Top 25
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, TCU, 6-1, 1
2, LSU, 7-1, 2
3, Florida, 6-1, 4
4, Florida State, 5-2, 4
5, South Carolina, 5-3, 5
Collegiate Baseball Top 30
Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous
1. TCU (6-1), 496, 1
2. Florida (6-1), 494, 3
3. LSU (7-1), 492, 2
4. Oregon St. (7-1), 488, 5
5. Arizona (8-0), 487, 7
