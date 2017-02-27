Tigers sweep Terrapins

The LSU baseball team defeated Maryland, 9-5, to earn its first three-game series sweep of the season Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, LSU improved to 7-1 on the season while Maryland fell to 1-5.

This Week’s Schedule

Feb. 28 (Tue.) – NICHOLLS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 3 (Fri.) – vs. TCU, 7 p.m. CT (Fox Sports 2; Shriners Hospital for Children Classic, Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas)

March 4 (Sat.) – vs. Baylor, 3:30 p.m. CT (Fox Sports Net; Shriners Hospital for Children Classic, Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas)

March 5 (Sun.) – vs. Texas Tech, 10 a.m. CT (Fox Sports Net; Shriners Hospital for Children Classic, Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas)

Baseball America Top 25

Rank, Team, Record, Rank

1. TCU, 6-1, 1

2. Florida State, 5-2, 2

3. Florida, 6-1, 3

4. LSU, 7-1, 4

5. South Carolina, 5-3, 5

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, TCU, 6-1, 1

2, Florida, 6-1, 2

3, Florida State, 5-2, 3

4, LSU, 7-1, 5

5, South Carolina, 5-3, 4

Perfect Game Top 25

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, TCU, 6-1, 1

2, LSU, 7-1, 2

3, Florida, 6-1, 4

4, Florida State, 5-2, 4

5, South Carolina, 5-3, 5

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1. TCU (6-1), 496, 1

2. Florida (6-1), 494, 3

3. LSU (7-1), 492, 2

4. Oregon St. (7-1), 488, 5

5. Arizona (8-0), 487, 7

