Tigers tame Hogs, win SEC!

LSU freshman right-hander Eric Walker limited Arkansas to one run through 7.2 innings Sunday to lead the third-ranked Tigers to a 4-2 victory in  the championship game of the 2017 SEC Tournament.

The SEC Tournament title is LSU’s 12th, a league-high, and the Tigers have won six conference tournament championships in the past 10 seasons.

LSU (43-17) increased its win streak to 11 straight games, and the Tigers have won 16 of their past 18 contests. Arkansas dropped to 42-17 with Sunday’s loss.

