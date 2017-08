Tigers top prospect switches position

LSU picked up a new wide receiver as fall camp started as Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said the team shifted five-star freshman JaCoby Stevens from safety to wide receiver.

“He played offense and defense in high school,” Orgeron said on Monday evening to reporters. “We need depth at receiver. He’s a guy that can make plays. Although we feel he can be a very good defensive player, we’re going to try him out on offense. I believe he can play very fast on offense and help us.”

The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Stevens played safety in the spring as an early enrollee but the Tigers decided they were good at depth in the defensive backfield but needed some more help at wide receivers.

