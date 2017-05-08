Home » Sports » Tigers Win! Tigers Win!

Tigers Win! Tigers Win!

 In a series defined by missed opportunities, LSU finally came through in the clutch, winning 7-6 in the deciding game against South Carolina.

Left fielder Antoine Duplantis fired a single into left field in the bottom of the tenth inning to score center fielder Zach Watson from third base and improve the Tigers record in the Southeastern Conference to 15-9.

The win ties LSU with Kentucky and puts them a game back from both Mississippi State (32-17 ,16-8) and Florida (35-13, 16-8) in the regular season standings.

 

