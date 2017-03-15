Its a top 25 grudge match at the Shack tonight

After knocking off Lincoln parish rival GSU 15-1 on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs welcome in #14 ULL in a battle of Top 25 teams at the Love Shack.

The Bulldogs (13-2) are ranked as high as No. 23 in the NCBWA rankings and have won 18 of their last 19 contests at J.C. Love Field. Louisiana Tech is off to one of the best starts in school history with the clubs only two losses of the season coming to Arkansas, 13-10, and Arkansas State, 6-5.

The Cajuns (9-4) jumped up one spot to No. 14 in the latest Baseball America Top 25, while the team is still ranked 15th in the D1Baseball rankings. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won all three series this season and are 1-1 in the midweek.

